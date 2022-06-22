40 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death Reported In J&K

JAMMU, June 22: Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 tally went up to 454585 after 40 more people tested positive for the virus, while the death toll rose to 4755, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that 16 cases were reported from Jammu, eleven frim Srinagar, four from Kulgam, three each from Samba and Budgam, two from Udhampur and one from Kathua districts respectively. Among the total cases, 166695 are from Jammu division and 287890 in Kashmir.

There was also one death, from Jammu, due to the pathogen reported in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4755 persons have succumbed to the virus—2330 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 15 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—12 from Jammu division and three from Kashmir Valley. So far 449621 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 209— 131 in Jammu and 78 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 5507 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)