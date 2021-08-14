Major terror bid foiled in J&K ahead of Independence Day, 4 Jaish terrorists arrested

JAMMU, August 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a module of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) with the arrest of four terrorists and their associates. The Jaish module was allegedly planning to carry out an attack on Independence Day.

Police said they were planning collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to other Jaish terrorists in Kashmir, plotting to plant an IED in Jammu before August 15 and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country.

According to sources in the police, weapons and explosives were recovered from the possession of the terrorists. A motorcycle IED was to be used to carry out the attack, the sources added.

Security agencies have been on high alert ahead of Independence Day. Intel inputs revealed that Pakistan-based terror outfits had made elaborate plans to target security establishments, forward posts and have been pushing arms and ammunition into the country.

Security forces in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have intercepted several drones over the past month while they were trying to make arms drops.