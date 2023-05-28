5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Jammu And Kashmir

JAMMU, May 28: Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

The quake was reported at 11:19 a.m. at “Lat: 36.56 & Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km” in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology said.

Mild tremors were felt also felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 a.m., seismologists said.

Powerful 6 magnitude quake hits parts of Pakistan

A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.

The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad.

The shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Pakistan often witnesses earthquakes of varying magnitudes.

The deadliest quake to hit Pakistan in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people. (Agencies)