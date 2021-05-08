3259 fresh cases in Kashmir, 19 including CRPF man die

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, May 8: Kashmir today reported 3259 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 19 people who were suffering from the infection died here taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 2672.

Those who died today include a Central Reserve Police Force man Abhimaniya Sahu of 96 BN CRPF posted at Mattan area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district who was suffering from COVID-19 and was admitted at SKIMS.

Among others the victims include a 75-year-old man from Rambagh Srinagar, a 70-year-old man from Bugroo Khansahab Budgam, a 76-year-old man from Goujribal Srinagar, a 58-year-old man from Batwara, at present Panthachowk, a 67-year-old woman from Batamaloo Srinagar, a 50-year old man from Banihal, an 80-year-old woman from Anantnag and a 68-year-old man from Nowpora Anantnag.

Those who tested positive include 853 from Srinagar, 470 Baramulla, 444 Budgam, 325 Pulwama, 131 Kupwara, 573 Anantnag, 83 Bandipora, 55 Ganderbal, 237 Kulgam and 88 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 52,214 positive cases including 602 deaths and 40,661 recoveries are from Srinagar, 15,950 including 211 deaths and 11,759 recoveries are from Baramulla, 13,411 including 1,0115 recoveries and 142 deaths are from Budgam, 8,844 including 6,514 recoveries and 118 deaths are from Pulwama, 8,072 including 106 deaths and 6,488 recoveries are from Kupwara, 9,799 including 6,219 recoveries and 119 deaths are from Anantnag, 6,156 cases including 5,330 and 67 deaths are from Bandipora, 6,144 including 5,217 recoveries and 53 deaths are from Ganderbal, 6,131 including 3,418 recoveries and 71 deaths are from Kulgam and 3,779 including 2,839 recoveries and 44 deaths are from Shopian.

With fresh cases, the cases in Kashmir division have reached 130,480 including 98,560 recoveries and 1,533 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 46,535 including 30,387 from Kashmir division.

With 2,500 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 162,535 which is 76.76 percent of the total cases.

And the Corona Curfew continued to remain in place across Kashmir for ninth straight day today while police arrested 106 persons in the Valley for violating the norms.

Police and paramilitary troopers were deployed on the roads since the wee hours of this morning to enforce the lockdown. The barricades were also erected while the security forces deployed to prevent vehicular movement. The emergency services were functioning normally.

Police said that during the last 24 hours, a total of 106 persons were arrested. Police lodged 58 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 91,150 from 602 people for violating the guidelines and rules in Kashmir.

“Besides, 29 vehicles were seized in Budgam, Sopore and Baramulla for violating guidelines and restrictions and indulging in illegal excavation and transportation of minerals,” police said.