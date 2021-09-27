32 students found COVID positive in Rajouri: Officials

Rajouri, Sept 27: At least 32 students studying in a private educational institution in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district have been tested positive for Covid-19, officials said here on Monday.

Official sources said that the school was opened for the first day today after which a team of health department visited the institution and conducted target sampling of the students.

Chief medical officer Rajouri, Dr Shamim said that during sampling at least 32 students were found Covid-19 positive and they have been isolated.

She said that all the necessary measures as per standard operating procedures for containing the virus are being taken. (KNO)