30 people on board Air India’s Amritsar-Rome flight found COVID-positive on arrival

JAMMU: At least 30 people on board Air India’s Amritsar-Rome flight last Wednesday were found positive for COVID-19 on arrival, aviation industry sources said on Monday. At least two of the 30 people are flight crew members, they added.

All 242 people on board, including those found COVID-positive, have been put under quarantine by the Italian government, the sources said.

Last Thursday, hours before the landing of the Amritsar-Rome flight, the Italian government issued an order, stating that all passengers arriving from India would be put under quarantine for 10 days at a site decided by its officials.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, oxygen and beds.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the country showed a slight dip on Monday, with 3,68,147 new infections being reported in 24 hours. The total caseload of the country stands at 1,99,25,604, according to the health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 2,18,959 with 3,417 more fatalities, it stated.