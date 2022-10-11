3 IAS, 4 JKAS officers transferred

JAMMU, Oct 11: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to Government Order No.1167-JK(GAD) of 2022, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Narinder Singh Bali, IAS, Secretary in the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Is transferred and posted as Mission Director, Mission Dairy Development.

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS, Secretary in the Labour and Employment Department, is transferred and posted as Director, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K.

Mohammad Akbar Wani, IAS, Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department, is transferred and posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K.

Anil Koul, JKAS, Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J8&K holding additional charge of Executive Director, JKEDI, is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department.

Tariq Ahmad Zargar, JKAS awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted as Director General, Estates, Kashmir, relieving Tariq Hussain Ganai, JKAS, Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Bhawani Rakwal, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Social Welfare Department.

Shafqat Iqbal, JKAS, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department. (Agencies)

