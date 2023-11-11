3 Bangladeshi tourists killed in Dal lake blaze

5 houseboats, 7 huts gutted, 7 tourists rescued

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 11: In a tragic mishap, three Bangladeshi tourists were killed in an overnight blaze in which five houseboats and seven residential huts were destroyed in Dal lake here.

The fire erupted from one of the houseboats at around 5 am when everyone was in a deep slumber and spread to the nearby houseboats in Dal lake. The cause of the fire is thought to be an electric short-circuit.

An official said that in one of the houseboats “Safeena”, three persons who were sleeping, were killed while eight more who were staying in other houseboats nearby were rescued on time. The dead have been identified as Anindaya Kowshal, Das Gupta and Muhammad Moinud.

The damaged houseboats include Safeena Houseboat, New Safina Houseboat, Royal Safina Houseboat, Khar Palace Houseboat and Lala Rukh Houseboat.

An official said that swift and coordinated efforts were launched by the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), River Police, local residents and police to bring the flames under control, as their combined diligence played a crucial role in preventing further escalation of the tragedy.

A police spokesman said that a massive fire broke out in the houseboats along Ghat no. 9 in Dal lake area early this morning. “The conflagration quickly spread and engulfed five houseboats Safeena, Sabreena, Young Gulshan, Lala Rukh and Khar Palace,” he said.

He said that eight people staying in these houseboats were rescued and evacuated to safety through timely and valiant action by joint efforts of Srinagar Police, SDRF, Tourist Police, F&ES and civilians.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in an unfortunate fire incident at Dal lake, Srinagar. “I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the unfortunate fire incident at Dal lake, Srinagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons,” he said in an official statement.

Muhammad Yaqoob Kanna, an owner of one of the houseboats, expressed disbelief at how everything transpired within a few minutes, leading to significant losses.

“We woke up around 3:45 in the morning, and by the time we could take action, everything was engulfed in flames, destroying everything,” he stated, estimating the damage at nearly Rs 15 crores.

Another local, Ghulam Mohiudin Buddo, mentioned that the fire apparently started in the kitchen of one houseboat and quickly spread. “This incident also resulted in the destruction of four residential huts, leaving those families with nothing,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Aijaz Asad, commended the timely arrival of Fire and Emergency Services, Police, and SDRF personnel, who worked swiftly to douse the flames. “They ensured the rescue of all tourists and residents, fortunately avoiding any loss of life,” he affirmed.

As a result of these efforts, four other houseboats were saved from the flames. “The losses have been substantial, and we are committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected families,” he reassured.

The Fire & Emergency Services officials told Excelsior that during the blaze, around 14 gas cylinders exploded, causing the fire to spread further and resulting in three minor injuries to F&ES personnel.

On the other hand, the locals raised concerns about sewage pipes laid by the LCMA, hindering the movement of boats used in firefighting.

They also demanded necessary compensation for the affected families from the authorities. Additionally, they criticized the Government for inadequate compensation and the difficulties in reconstructing damaged houseboats.

Manzoor Pakhtoon, the head of the Houseboat Owners’ Association, emphasized the expectation of fair compensation from the authorities.

He highlighted the recurring issue of affected individuals left to endure the aftermath of such incidents, including struggles in obtaining reconstruction permissions and securing timber. “It’s unfortunate that these incidents occur annually, causing damage to our heritage,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Javid Ahmad Tenga urged the LG to provide compensation to the victims. He also asked for speedy permission for the reconstruction of gutted houseboats.