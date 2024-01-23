20 generations sacrificed to see this moment of civilisational resurgence: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 22: Speaking to the media after participating in an event to celebrate Ram Mandir “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony here, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, 20 generations had been sacrificed to see this moment of civilisational resurgence.

After a struggle by 20 generations of our ancestors, Dr Jitendra Singh said, our generation is witnessing vindication as the Lord Ram Temple rose again in Ayodhya today. We are the chosen ones of the Almighty to be blessed to witness this day, he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this happen and said, but for Modi this would not have been possible. PM Modi’s persistent resolve, commitment and determination had enabled and accomplished this divine connect of 140 crore Indians with Lord Rama.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine plus years in office will be remembered for many great historical contributions, including abrogation of Article 370, but perhaps the greatest will be how meticulously he has awakened national and civilisational pride through Shri Rama Mandir in Ayodhya.

Referring to President Draupadi Murmu’s letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which she had described today’s consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol as a civilizational journey, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the fact is that a after a long and tedious journey marked by several ups and downs, what we witness today is a reiteration of our identity with civilizational resurgence.

Today, Bharat has reached an important destination in its onward journey through the Amritkaal, the Minister said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Amritkaal marks the last quarter of our journey of the first hundred years after independence. And this last leg of our journey begins with this auspicious moment, he said.

Lord Rama’s regime gave the world the concept of “Ram Rajya”, said Dr Jitendra Singh and added, quite providentially, the Ram Temple at Ayodhya heralds the arrival of “Ram Rajya” in the years to come.

Earlier, accompanied by a large crowd of local residents and elected representatives, Dr Jitendra Singh virtually joined the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals in the newly constructed magnificent temple.