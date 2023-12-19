2 Soldiers Killed As Militants Attack Paramilitary Troops In Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Dec 19: Militants attacked a team of paramilitary Frontier Corps in restive northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing two soldiers in an uptick in violence against security forces in the country.

The militants fired at the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Frontier Corps from the nearby mountains in the Upper Bara area of Tirah Vally Khyber tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Two soldiers were injured in the firing and later succumbed to their wounds at a hospital.

Later, the forces cordoned off the entire area and launched a massive search operation to arrest the fleeing culprits.

No arrest has been made so far.

The terrorists have repeatedly attacked the security and military installations in Pakistan.

The attack comes three days after five law enforcement officials were killed in militant attacks on a regional police headquarters and a checkpost in the same province.

On December 12, at least 23 soldiers were killed and more than 30 others injured after militants belonging to the Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a newly formed militant group that is an affiliate of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), stormed a compound used by the military in Dera Ismail Khan.

The TJP terror outfit has been behind some major attacks in Pakistan.

On November 4, the TJP militants attacked the Pakistan Air Force’s Mianwali Training Air Base, some 300 km from Lahore, damaging three grounded aircraft. (Agencies)