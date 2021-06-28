SRINAGAR: Two live rounds of Insas were recovered from the baggage of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan at Srinagar’s International Airport on Monday.
However, CRPF maintained that the jawan was on official duty and was carrying these two rounds officially with accompanying documents. (AGENCY)
2 live rounds of Insas recovered from CRPF jawan at Srinagar airport
