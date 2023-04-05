2 LeT Terrorists Flee From Police Custody In J&K’s Baramulla, Search Ops Underway

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 5: Two terrorists involved in a 2022 bomb blast case escaped from the custody of the Jammu and Kashmir police on the morning of April 5. The joint security forces have launched a massive cordon and search operations across the Baramulla district to nab the terrorists. They were involved in a bomb blast case in May 2022 at a wine shop in the district of Baramulla.

In 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir police identified the four terrorists as Shahid Showkat Bala, Safeer Ahmad Mir, Maroof Nazir Soleh, and Faisal Shaban Gojri, all residents of Baramulla while their associate Hatif Ahmad Sofi was from Arampora, Baramulla.

Terrorists who escaped from police custody have been identified as Maroof Nazir Soleh and Shahid Showkat Bala. Both were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.