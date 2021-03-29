2 LeT Militants Carried Sopore Attack, Asked SSP To Suspend 4 PSOs: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

SRINAGAR: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Monday visited Sopore and inspected cite of incident involving killing of a Municipal Councilor and a policeman besides injuries to another councilor in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district earlier in the day.

Official said that the top police officer held meeting with Army’s sector commander, DIG CRPF and SSP Sopore.

“Local LeT militant Mudasir Pandit and one (foreign militant) are involved in attack,” the IGP said.

However, he said, investigation is going on. “Cordon-and-searches-operations were launched at two locations immediately,” he said.

Moreover, the IGP said that he has directed SSP Sopore to suspend 4 PSOs of PPs who were present there and didn’t retaliate appropriately.