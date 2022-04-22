2 labourers injured in militant attack in Srinagar

40-hr long gun battle ends, 3 bodies recovered

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Apr 22: Two labourers from West Bengal were injured today as militants fired at them in the outskirts of Srinagar while 40-hour long gun battle, the longest this year, ended today and three dead bodies of the militants have been recovered.

A police official said that two labourers from West Bengal were injured, one of them critically, when militants fired at them here in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

They have been identified as Najamul-Islam and Anikul-Islam, both residents of West Bengal and were living at Suthsoo Kalan area of Nowgam. The labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case in this regard. Investigation is in progress and the area rea has been cordoned and search is going on. Click here to watch video

In the meantime, the gunfight between militants and security forces broke out in Malwah area of Baramulla district ended this evening with the killing of three militants including most wanted commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander.

Police said that the slain LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo figured in the list of top 10 most wanted militant in Kashmir and he was the longest surviving militant in the Valley.

Top LeT commander Mohammad Yousuf Dar alias Yousuf Kantroo and two other militants were killed in the 40-hour-long gun-battle while four soldiers and a policeman were also injured in the operation that started on Thursday morning.

“Friday evening, the operation ended and the bodies of slain militants also were recovered from the encounter site and identified as Yusuf Dar alias Kantru, Hilal Sheikh, Hanzalla and Faisal Dar, all affiliated with proscribed militant outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter,” Kashmir zone police tweeted.

A police official said that the operation was one of the longest gun-battles between militants and security forces in Kashmir of this year as it lasted for 40 hours.