2 KAS officer given additional charge by J&K admin

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday gave additional charge to 2 Kashmir Administrative Service officers.

According to an order, Reyaz Ahmad Shah (KAS), Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Kashmir, has been given charge of the post of Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir, in addition to his Own duties, till further orders.

Ashima Sher (KAS), Collector, Land Acquisition, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu, has been given the charge of the post of Deputy Director, Hospitality and Protocol (Stores), in addition to her own duties, till further orders.