2 JKAS officers shifted, IAS officer assigned additional charge of post

JAMMU, March 30: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday transferred two JKAS officers and assigned additional charge of a post to another in the interest of administration.

According to an order by the government, Aijaz Ahmad Shigon, JKAS, Private Secretary in the office of Inspector General of Registration, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, with immediate effect.

As per separate order, Amit Sharma, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department. “He shall take over the charge on the retirement on superannuation of Mr. Abdul Majid Bhat on 31.03.2022,” the order, adding, “Further, Ms. Prerna Puri, IAS (AGMUT:2006), Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Jammu & Kashmir e Governance Agency, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.” (Agencies)