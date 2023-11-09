2 Jammu Cops Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty

JAMMU, Nov 9: Two constables of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were suspended for dereliction of duty here on Thursday, an official said.

A designated team of officials of police was on routine night checking duty when a police vehicle was found abandoned while the staff deployed for night duty were found in dereliction of duty, the official said.

Following this, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar ordered suspension of two police personnel of Police Post Chinore, he said.

The suspended police personnel are Selection Grade Constable Jagdish Raj and Constable Wasim Akram. The two have been suspended with immediate effect, the official said.

SSP Kumar said dereliction of duty will not be tolerated and police personnel found slacking on duty will be dealt strictly as per norms.