2 IAS officers recalled from Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: The Government today recalled two IAS officers from the Union Territory of Ladakh and posted them in Jammu and Kashmir. It also ordered transfer and postings of IAS officers and deputed an IAS officer from J&K to Ladakh.

Two IAS officers, who have been recalled from Ladakh, are Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Kargil and Sachin Kumar Vaishy, Deputy Commissioner, Leh.

Meanwhile, Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary will report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Sachin Kumar Vaishy has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse Deputy Commissioner, Shopian has been transferred and deputed to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Santosh Sukhadeve, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mahore, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Mahore was transferred and deputed to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Faz Lul Haseeb, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmari wil hold the charge of the posts of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore and Sub-Registrar, Mahore, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.