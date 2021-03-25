2-days 11th District Wushu C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Mar 25: District Rajouri Wushu Championship organised by Wushu Association of Rajouri under the patronage of Wushu Association of J&K in sub-junior, junior and senior categories, concluded at Harsh Niketan Higher Secondary School Sunderbani, here today.

About 150 players including boys and girls participated in this event. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Ishaan Sharma District president Wushu Association Rajouri, whereas the chief guest of closing ceremony was Mohan Prashar, Vice Chairman of Municipal Committee Sunderbani and Ajay Sharma Lecturer (I/c ZPEO), Khakhi Sharma and Lecturer Om Prakash were among guests of honour of the closing ceremony. They distributed prizes among the winners.

Vedanshu Rajput and Purav Gupta bagged Gold and Silver medals, whereas Bronze medal was shared by Vansh and Rudar Bali. Kanhiya Sharma clinched Gold medal, Aarav Gupta bagged Silver medal and Himanshu Gupta and Ridhit Baljotra shared Bronze medal besides Aniket Lohtra, Savita Chib and Sarita Thakur secured Gold medals while Vansh Kesar and Anshu Gupta clinched Silver and Bronze medals respectively in different weight categories.

The bouts were officiated by Amit Sharma, Savita Chib, SaritaThakur, Hitesh Sharma, Gourav Singh Sumit Chasyal, Nishant Sharma and Charan Singh Slathia.