District Kho-Kho C’ship from today

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Mar 25: Kho-Kho Association of J&K is going to conduct District Reasi Kho-Kho Championship for both boys and girls sections from March 26 to 27 at General Zorawar Singh Stadium, here.

The players desirous to take part in this championship can contact with the organisers of the event on before March 26 (Morning).

The players can also contact with office bearers of the District Association for participation including Om Raj Sharma, president (9419165251), Rattan Singh secretary (7889603069) and Ramesh Chander organising secretary (9906133406).