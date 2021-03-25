MIET wins NCOE Award for Digital Excellence

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, March 25: Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET) won New Code of Education Award-2021 under the category of Top Autonomous Colleges in India for Digital Excellence.

The award was presented by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister Delhi to Prof Ankur Gupta, Director MIET at Delhi on 19th of March.

More than 250 impact studies were received across the country which was reviewed by experts from Forrester Research, wherein 70 impact studies have been shortlisted and nine were selected for final award by jury members including Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe (Chairman AICTE), Dr Pankaj Mittal (Secretary General AIU) and Dr Prem Singh (Adviser, Higher Education NITI Aayog).

Other prominent institutions which succeeded to win these awards including Delhi University, IIT Kaharagpur, IIT Patna, DY Patil University, Vellore Institute of Technology, PSG Institute of Technology and Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering.

MIET had submitted an impact study describing the development and deployment of the performance insight 360 quality analytic frameworks which helped automate the quality assurance, performance benchmarking and tracking and accreditation processes at the institution.