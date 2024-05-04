2 ‘Crorepatis’ among 5 in fray for Ladakh Lok Sabha seat

Journalist, tour operator in race to Parl

Gopal Sharm

JAMMU, May 4: Two `Crorepatis’– BJP’s Tashi Gyalson from Leh and Independent candidate, Mohd Haneefa Jan from Kargil, are among five candidates, in the fray for Ladakh Parliamentary seat.

Among these five, a freelance journalist- Sajjad Hussain Kargili and a Tour operator -Tsering Namgyal are also trying their luck to the Lok Sabha as Independent and Congress candidates, respectively. The polling for Ladakh Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 20, in the 5th phase of the ongoing Parliamentary elections.

In the affidavits and other nomination documents submitted to the Election authorities Ladakh, these candidates have revealed the details of their moveable and immovable assets besides liabilities. Among all these candidates, Mohd Haneefa Jan from Kargil is the richest one who has revealed his moveable and immovable assets worth crores.

According to these affidavits, Mohd Haneefa Jan, former CEC, Kargil Hill Development Council has projected his immovable assets worth over Rs 3.16 crores including Rs 69.31 lakhs on the name of his wife. Three properties/ buildings worth over Rs 44.70 lakhs, Rs 47.96 lakhs and Rs 43.21 lakhs have also been projected in the affidavit.

Jan has disclosed cash and jewelry worth over Rs 6.10 lakhs with his wife while he claimed to possess just Rs 1.10 lakh cash besides a car valuing over Rs 3 lakhs. He has also revealed his loan liability of Rs 1.5 lakhs in the documents.

BJP candidate and CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, has shown Rs 2 lakh cash in hand and Rs 50,000 with his wife, besides bank deposits and investments worth Rs 67.03 lakhs with him and Rs 34.09 lakhs on the name of his spouse. He has shown gold jewellery worth Rs 6.65 lakhs with his wife. Gyalson has also revealed the value of his immovable assets to the tune of Rs 97.34 lakhs with his and his wife. He possesess two vehicles valuing over Rs 9 lakhs.

Gyalson, a BA LLB has projected his loan and other liabilities worth Rs 63.51 lakhs on his name and Rs 11.40 lakhs on the name of his spouse.

Tsering Namgyal, a Congress candidate from Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency, and famous Tour Operator of the UT of Ladakh, has revealed his moveable assets worth Rs 21.87 lakhs and his spouse’s assets valuing over Rs 11.70 lakhs including her gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakhs and a car valuing Rs 6.50 lakhs.

Namgyal, a Leader of Opposition in the Hill Development Council, Leh and a Post Graduate in Tourism Management, has vehicle/car worth Rs 17.70 lakhs. He has not projected any immovable assets but has revealed the loans/ liability worth Rs 16.81 lakhs.

Sajjad Hussain Kargili, an Independent candidate from Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency is the leader of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). A freelance journalist by profession and popularly known as Sajjad Kargili, he too, is in the race to the Lok Sabha with his mass base mainly in district Kargil.

A Post Graduate in Human Rights, Sajjad filed his nomination papers before the Election authorities of Ladakh on May 2. He has revealed his cash/ moveable assets worth Rs 1.20 lakhs while over Rs 90,000 on the name of his spouse. Sajjad has not mentioned about any immovable assets or any liability on his name or the name of his wife.