J&K | 2 Cops Including An Officer Suspended For Allegedly Taking Bribe In Ramban

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 10: The Jammu And Kashmir Police on Monday suspended two cops including an officer for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a driver in Ramband district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A video was doing rounds on various social media platforms wherein a traffic Police cop deployed at Ramban Bazar to Trishol Morh is allegedly seen indulging in an unprofessional conduct by accepting Money from a Driver at Naka Trishol Morh, tweets J&K Police

Taking a serious view of incident, SgCt Mohammed Latief and his Incharge ASI Bini Kumar were placed under suspension with immediate effect. Further a Departmental Enquiry has been initiated against them, tweets J&K Police