17 Lakh Metric Tonne Lignite, High Quality Marble Deposits Available In Kupwara

440 vehicles seized in FY 2022-23 in Kupwara district by G&M department

KUPWARA, Feb 22: Kupwara district has huge potential in the industrial sector and thermal power generation as there are around 17 lakh metric tonne major mineral deposits available in different areas of this frontier district.

As per data available with Geology and Mining (G&M) department, 9 Lakh metric tonne Lignite deposits are available at Nichahama and Hangnikkot areas of the district, and have huge potential of thermal power generation. Likewise, at Awoora and Zirhama, there are 8 lakh metric tonne high quality Marble deposits which can revive the industrial sector and can provide ample employment opportunities in the district.

This information was given by District Mineral Officer (DMO) Kupwara, Dr.Shujat Ahmad Qureshi today, here at Kupwara.

He said Geology and Mining department has seized 440 vehicles including heavy earth moving machines used in illegal mining and transportation of raw material from different areas of Kupwara district during the financial year 2022-23, adding that a fine of Rupees 60 lakh has been realized from the violators (owners of seized vehicles), besides, seizing raw material worth rupees 20 lakh.

The DMO further said that he along with his team launched a crackdown in different areas of Kupwara district, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray to curb the illegal mining and its transportation.

Dr. Shujat said that all of his staff has been put on alert to monitor illegal mining in the district.

On the occasion, the DMO warned the offenders to desist from the illegal extraction of minor minerals, adding that stern action under rules shall be taken against them.

He said the vehicles were seized under Mines & Minerals Act 1957 under section 21 delegated under the J&K Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of minerals and prevention of illegal mining rules 2016 issued vide SRO 105 of 2016.

According to DMO, rate fixation of raw materials in the district has already been accorded and sale and purchase of minor minerals is being done online through http://www.geologymining.jk.gov.in, besides, rates have been notified which are available on different portals of Geology and Mining department.

He said that the ordinary sand (meshed) at source would cost Rs 28 per Cft, nallah bajri at Rs 16 per Cft, nallah boulders at Rs 6 per Cft, nallah mukh (GSB) at Rs 4 per Cft, ordinary clay at Rs 3 per Cft, crushed bajri (10 mm) at Rs 23 per Cft, crushed bajri (40 mm) at Rs 18.50 per Cft and crusher dust at Rs.25 per Cft.

Moreover, DMO added that in case extra rate is demanded by the mineral concessionary or mineral dealer licensee, people can contact the DMO Kupwara, accordingly such offenders will be fined under law.

While giving further details District Mineral officer Kupwara said that there are 24 e-auctioned blocks in Kupwara district out of them 14 are functional leased-out blocks while the rest 10 are under process.