17 JKAS officers transferred

JAMMU, July 12: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered transfer of 17 JKAS officers in civil administration.

As per an order issued to this effect, Akhtar Hussain Qazi, Deputy District Election Officer, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Information in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdhary, Deputy L District Election Officer, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens.

Babu Ram Tandon, Deputy Director Information in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Rajouri, vice Ms. Parveen Akhter who been asked to await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Anshuman Singh, Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Jammu.

Masood Ahmad Bichoo, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as General Manager, DIC, Reasi.

Abhay Ram Gupta, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kathua.

Sheeba Inayat, BDO Pattan, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Srinagar, vice Mohammad Rouf Rehman, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Sheraz Ahmed, Tehsildar Surankote, has been transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP Rajouri.

Riaz Ahmed, Deputy District Election Officer, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu.

Rajneesh Jearth, ETO in the office of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Employment (Central), J&K, against an available vacancy. Mukhtiar Ahmed Ahanger, STO- Circle H, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Anantnag, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Muneer Ahmed Bhat, STO, Circle-E, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan, order reads. “He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kangan, till further orders.”

Ms. Anju Anand, STO, Circle-D, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Settlement officer, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, STO, Circle Ganderbal, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Pulwama, against an available vacancy.

Amresh Kotwal, Functional Manager, DIC, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Doda.

Saddat Iqbal, Assistant Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir, has been posted as Deputy Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Tariq Kakroo, Deputy Director, IMPARD, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as General Manager (Operations), JKTDC, against an available vacancy.