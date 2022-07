SRINAGAR, July 10: At least 17 people have died and 44 are injured in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Over three dozen pilgrims are still untraceable, officials said on Sunday. The victims were camping near the Amarnath cave shrine, when the cloudburst occurred around 6 pm Friday. The flash flood washed away a part of the camp. (Agencies)