15 labourers, including 2 children, dead after truck overturns in Jalgaon district

MAHARASHTRA: At least 15 people were killed and two injured after a vehicle overturned near Kingaon village in Yawal taluka of Jalgaon district on late Sunday night (February 14). The truck with 15 labourers on board was going from Dhulia to Raver when the mishap took place.

According to reports, among the deceased include two children – a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The truck was loaded with papaya. The mishap took place as the vehicle’s steering was locking.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding that they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

The number of death may increase. Further details are awaited.