One Fresh Case Of Mucormycosis Reported, 146 Test Positive For COVID In J&K

JAMMU, Sep 11: A fresh case of mucormycosis was reported while 146 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

An official spokesman said Saturday evening that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded 146 new positive cases –25 from Jammu Division and 121 from Kashmir Division—during the past 24 hours. It was 27 cases less than yesterday’s when it was 173.

Moreover, 138 more COVID-19 patients have recovered– 27 from Jammu Division and 111 from Kashmir Division, he said.

He said one new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today. Till now a total of 46 confirmed cases have been reported in the UT of J&K.

“There was no fresh case of COVID positive for the second day today in Shopian in south Kashmir.

However, Srinagar continued to record highest number of positive cases. The number in Srinagar was 72—local 66 and six travelers”, he said.

‘Baramulla was second recording 15 fresh cases followed by Badgam nine, Kupwara seven, Ganderbal six, Kulgam five, three each in Pulwama and Bandipora and one in Anantnag,” he said. (Agencies)