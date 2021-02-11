1,374 vacant posts in CBI: Govt

NEW DELHI: As many as 1,374 posts were vacant in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as on December 31, 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Of the sanctioned strength of 7,273 posts, 5,899 were filled, according to a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Of the 5,000 posts of executive ranks, 4,171 were filled. There was an actual strength of 284 and 66 against the sanctioned strength of 370 and 162 for the legal and ministerial ranks respectively, the reply said.

Of the 1,671 posts of ministerial ranks, 1,353 were filled. There were 25 canteen staff working with the probe agency against their sanctioned strength of 70, it added.

“Time to time, proactive efforts are made to ensure filling up of the vacancies at all ranks expeditiously,” Singh said. (AGENCIES)