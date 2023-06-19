128 Out Of 157 Students Of HPCL’s Super 50 Programme In J&K, Ladakh Qualify NEET

NEW DELHI, Jun 19: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (HPCL) Super 50 programme in J&K and Ladakh in collaboration with the Indian Army has given excellent results this year with 128 out of the 157 students tutored under the programme, getting selected in the under-graduate medical entrance exam NEET, the firm said.

HPCL as part of its CSR efforts has collaborated with the Indian Army to provide residential learning platforms under ‘Project Super-50 Medical & Engineering’ at four locations – Srinagar, Kargil, Ladakh and Rajouri for aspiring and less-privileged students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh UTs.

”The recently declared results saw a splendid performance of students in NEET UG 2023 with the students coming out with flying colours.

”A total of 128 students out of 157 who appeared for the NEET examination, which includes 74 girls and 54 boys, qualified the national-level pre-medical entrance test for students willing to pursue medical courses,” it said in a statement.

The Kashmir centre had 100 per cent result with all 50 students qualifying in the examination. In Ladakh, 27 out of 30 students qualified while in Kargil 26 out of 36 students cleared the entrance examination. In Rajouri, 25 out of 41 students qualified.

”HPCL has a unique partnership with all the three Corps under Northern Command i.e. Chinar Corps, Fire and Fury Corps and White Knight Corps of the Indian Army,” it said. ”This feat is further testament to the development journey of ‘Naya Kashmir’.” Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a tweet commended HPCL and the Indian Army for the performance.

”This is really positive! Mentoring & career guidance initiatives are enabling aspiring youth of Jammu & Kashmir, & Ladakh to carve a bright future. Inclusive development under leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji is transforming lives. Kudos to @HPCL & @adgpi @ChinarcorpsIA.” @adgpi is the twitter handle of the Indian Army and @ChinarcorpsIA of Chinar Corps of the Indian Army. (AGENCIES)