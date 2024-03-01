12 Must-See South Korean Spots for ARMYs

From their debut tracks to their chart-topping hits, diving into BTS’s discography allows fans to appreciate the depth of their artistry. Embracing BTS’s values of self-love, acceptance, and social change empowers ARMYs to embody these principles in their own lives, contributing to a more positive and inclusive world.

The top nationalities among ARMYs, BTS’s devoted fanbase, span across the globe, reflecting the group’s immense global popularity. South Korea naturally boasts a massive ARMY following, being the birthplace of BTS and a hub for fan activities. The United States holds a significant ARMY presence, with passionate fans contributing to BTS’s success in the Western market.

Brazil and Indonesia showcase vibrant ARMY communities, known for their enthusiasm and active engagement with BTS’s music and content. Additionally, countries like the Philippines, Japan, and India demonstrate strong ARMY support, with fans organizing fan projects, streaming parties, and fan gatherings to celebrate BTS’s achievements.

However, for fans who wish to visit South Korea, where BTS originates, it’s important to note that they may need to apply for a visa to enter the country. Indian fans are among the citizens who need to apply for a Korean visa.

In this guide, we’ll explore some must-see South Korean spots that are sure to enchant and inspire BTS fans:

1. Seoul City Hall, Seoul, South Korea

Seoul City Hall, with its sleek and modern architecture, served as the backdrop for BTS’s record-breaking hit “Dynamite.” The vibrant colors and dynamic energy of the music video perfectly complemented the bustling atmosphere of this iconic landmark, showcasing the group’s infectious joy and charisma.

2. Incheon International Airport

Incheon International Airport has been a recurring setting in BTS’s music videos, symbolizing the beginning and end of journeys. Scenes from “Dynamite” and “Run” were filmed in this bustling airport, adding a sense of realism and excitement to the visuals while highlighting the global reach of BTS’s music.

3. Han River Park

The serene beauty of Han River Park provided a stunning backdrop for the music video of “Dynamite.” Against the backdrop of the tranquil river and the glittering skyline of Seoul, BTS showcased their trademark charm and charisma, creating a visual feast for fans around the world.

4. Gangnam District

While not directly featured in their music videos, the Gangnam District holds significant cultural and symbolic value for BTS and their fans. References to Gangnam often appear in their lyrics and performances, reflecting its status as a vibrant hub of culture and entertainment.

5. Lotte World Tower

The towering Lotte World Tower has made appearances in BTS content and performances, adding a sense of grandeur and majesty to their visuals. Its sleek design and commanding presence have served as a striking backdrop for BTS’s performances, elevating the aesthetic appeal of their music videos.

6. Namsan Tower

Namsan Tower, also known as Seoul Tower, provided a romantic setting for the music video of “Spring Day.” Against the backdrop of the city lights and the sweeping views of Seoul, BTS captured the emotional essence of the song, evoking feelings of longing and nostalgia in their fans.

7. Jeju Island

Scenes from BTS’s travel logs and Run BTS! episodes have been filmed on the picturesque Jeju Island. Its stunning natural beauty and unique landscapes have provided a serene backdrop for BTS’s moments of relaxation and exploration, offering fans a glimpse into the group’s personal lives.

8. Big Hit Entertainment Building

The headquarters of Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind BTS, has been featured in several BTS music videos, offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the group’s creative process and rehearsals. The building serves as a symbolic home base for BTS and holds special significance for both the group and their dedicated fanbase, ARMY.

9. Gyeongbokgung Palace

The majestic Gyeongbokgung Palace, with its rich history and stunning architecture, served as the backdrop for scenes in BTS’s music video for “Blood Sweat & Tears.” Against the backdrop of the palace’s ornate pavilions and grand halls, BTS showcased their artistry and charisma, creating a visually striking masterpiece.

10. Bukchon Hanok Village

The traditional hanok houses of Bukchon Hanok Village provided a charming setting for BTS’s music video for “Spring Day.” With its narrow alleyways and picturesque courtyards, the village offered a glimpse into Korea’s rich cultural heritage, adding depth and authenticity to the visuals.

11. Hongdae

The vibrant streets of Hongdae, known for their artistic energy and bustling nightlife, served as the backdrop for BTS’s music video for “Boy In Luv.” Against the backdrop of colorful murals and lively street performers, BTS showcased their youthful charm and energy, capturing the essence of young love and romance.

12. Everland Theme Park

BTS filmed parts of their music video for “Fire” at Everland Theme Park, South Korea’s largest amusement park. The thrilling rides, colorful attractions, and festive atmosphere of the park provided a dynamic backdrop for BTS’s energetic performance, adding an extra layer of excitement to the visuals.

Conclusion

South Korea holds a special place in the hearts of ARMYs worldwide. As fans of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, ARMYs often dream of visiting the places that hold significance to the band.

Connecting with fellow ARMYs is a vital aspect of the ARMY experience, fostering friendships and camaraderie both online and in person. Through social media platforms, fan gatherings, and events, ARMYs come together to share their passion for BTS and support each other along the way.

South Korea offers a wealth of destinations that are sure to captivate and inspire ARMYs from around the world. Supporting BTS through various means, whether it’s streaming their music, voting in awards shows, or purchasing official merchandise, demonstrates the unwavering dedication of the ARMY fandom.