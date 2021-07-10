J&K Govt sacks 11 govt employees including terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen’s Chief Sayeed Salahudeen’s sons

SRINAGAR: Acting big against anti-national and terror links-funding activities, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen’s Chief Sayeed Salahudeen’s two sons, and 9 others from government jobs.

According to reports, 11 government employees (including Salahudeen’s sons) were terminated in the interest of nation as per the Constitutional Provision.

The designated committee in Union Territory of J&K, responsible for scrutinizing and recommending cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, in its 2nd and 4th meeting, recommended 3 and 8 cases respectively, for their dismissal from the government service.

The three officials recommended for dismissal in the second meeting of the Committee pertain to an Orderly of ITI, Kupwara who was over ground worker of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He was providing information to the terrorists about the movement of security forces, abetting and harbouring terrorists to carry out activities in a clandestine manner.

Two teachers both from Anantnag District have also been found involved in anti-national activities including participating, supporting and propagating the secessionist ideology of Jamat-Islami (JeI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM).

The 8 government employees recommended for dismissal in the fourth meeting of the Committee include two constables of Jammu Kashmir Police who have supported terrorism from within the police department and provided inside information to the terrorists and also logistic support.

One constable, Abdul Rashid Shigan, has himself executed attacks on the security forces.

Two sons of most wanted terrorist and founder of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin has been axed. His sons Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were also involved in terror funding.

Action after NIA investigation

The NIA has tracked terror funding trails of both the persons who have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through Hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Another government employee with the terror link is Naaz Mhammad Allaie, an orderly of the Health Department. He is Over Ground Worker of Hizbul and has a history of direct involvement in terrorist activities. Two dreaded terrorists were harboured by him at his residence.

Meanwhile, two employees of the education department have been terminated. Jabbar Ahmad Paray and Nisar Ahmad Tantray were actively involved in furthering the secessionist agenda unleashed by the sponsors from Pakistan and are Jamat-e-Islami ideologists.

Shaheen Ahmad Lone, an Inspector of the Power Department has been found involved in smuggling and transporting arms for the Hizbul Mujahideen.

He was found traveling with two terrorists on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway carrying arms, ammunitions, and explosives in January last year.

Out of the 11 employees dismissed, 4 are from Anantnag, 3 from Budgam, 1 each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara.

Out of these, 4 were working in the Education Department, 2 in Jammu Kashmir Police and 1 each in Agriculture, Skill Development, Power, SKIMS and Health Departments.