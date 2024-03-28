11 Injured As Matador Falls Into Deep Gorge In J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU, Mar 28: Eleven people were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district when the Matador vehicle they were travelling in skidded and rolled into a deep gorge.
The accident took place in the Mengnad area of Poonch. All of the injured have now been transferred to the government hospital in Poonch for treatment.