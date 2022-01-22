100 per cent Covid vaccination in 15-18 age group achieved in 4 districts of J&K

JAMMU, Jan 22: Four of the twenty districts of Jammu and Kashmir have achieved the target of 100 per cent COVID vaccination in the 15-18 years age group for the first dose.

These districts are; Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag in Kashmir and Poonch in Jammu division.

This is a major step towards the complete vaccination goal of the eligible people in the Union Territory, said an official spokesman on Saturday.

The efforts of district administration, health officials and frontline workers in this achievement are deeply appreciated. Health department is running a massive immunisation campaign across Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on this milestone, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj said vaccination among the young age group is vital to complete the safety chain in the society.

“Our department is running vigorous campaign to motivate people to get vaccinated. Resultantly over 2 crore eligible people have been vaccinated in the Union Territory. We shall continue to peruse the goal of 100% vaccination in all age group in Jammu and Kashmir. Overall, 100% in above 18 years age group and 60% of 15-18 years age group have been vaccinated with the first dose in the Union Territory,” he added. (Agencies)