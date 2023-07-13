10 Drug Smugglers Arrested, 6 Booked Under PIT-NDPS Act In Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 13: Police booked six notorious drug smugglers under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, while four more were arrested along with contraband substances in Kashmir on Thursday.

The 6 notorious drug smugglers of Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla district were identified as Mohammad Altaf Rather, Mohammad Ramazan Mir, Abdul Qayoom Ganai, Abdul Qayoom Khan, Bilal Ahmad Ganai and Adil Ahmad Budha have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

Police said many cases were registered against these drug Smugglers and they were involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of Khaitangan, Kalantra, Trikanjan, Boniyar & other areas of Baramulla.

One more drug smuggler identified as Ajay Kumar resident of Kishanpuri Khadta Jammu was arrested when his vehicle was intercepted at a checkpoint established at Kalsari Pattan.

During the search of the vehicle, 14.2 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance was recovered. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Meanwhile, a police party intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully at Tangmarg. During the search, 30 grams of Charas-like contraband substance was recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Umar Ahmad Lone son of Ab Ahad Lone resident of Waniloo Hajibal.

Police in Handwara at a checkpoint established intercepted 2 suspicious persons who tried to flee from the spot after noticing the police party but were apprehended tactfully.

The duo have been identified as Amir Yousuf Dar and Junaid Ahmad Dar, both residents of Waskora. During the search, 95 gm of Charas like substance was recovered from their possession.

All the drug peddlers have been arrested and cases under relevant sections registered in concerned police stations.