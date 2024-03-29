J&K | Tragic Road Accident On National Highway In Ramban; 10 Killed, Rescue Op Underway

Jitendra Singh expresses condolences after 10 die in Ramban accident Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: In a tragic road accident 10 people have been killed in the mountainous Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Battery Chashma.

Sources informed that the accident took place between 1.30-2.00 am today when a passenger cab of Tavera make coming from Jammu side and moving towards Srinagar skidded off the road and landed in a deep gorge.

They informed that the deceased travellers appeared to be labourers who might be going to Srinagar for work while rescue workers have so far recovered 10 bodies of those on-board the ill-fated vehicle.

Sources informed that the driver might be from Jammu but his name and other details were being looked for.

Exact number of travellers could not be ascertained so far as the vehicle after fall had landed in a 1000 feet deep gorge.

Even the registration number of the vehicle was not found so far.

The recovered bodies were found scattered and mutilated some with chopped leg and the other with some other body part chopped and all lying on a slope from road to the gorge and it was raining heavily in the area till last reports.

ASP Ramban, Gourav Mahajan when contacted informed that Police teams under the supervision of Dy.SP Headquarters Ramban and SHO Ramban were on rescue job and so far 10 mutilated bodies have been recovered.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that he spoke to DC Ramban, Baseer-ul-Haq, after learning about the tragic road accident in which a passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Battery Chashma, leading to the loss of 10 lives.

“Police, SDRF, and civil QRT have reached the spot. Rescue operation is going on. I’m in constant touch. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” Dr Singh said in his post on X.