1 Terrorist Killed In Sopore Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed a terrorist in an encounter in Bomai Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Encounter has started at Bomai area of #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, ” a police spokesman said.

“SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow, ” he added.