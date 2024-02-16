J&K | ₹18 Lakhs Penalty Imposed On Stone Crusher For Illegal Mining In Ravi River

KATHUA, Feb 16: A total of ₹18 lakhs penalty was imposed on Vasudev stone crusher for massive digging and mining by using two heavy excavators at Taraf Tajwal areas of Ravi River here today.

During surprise checking in Ravi River during night hours, team of mining department led by District Mineral Officer (DMO) Kathua Rajinder Singh seized both excavators along with loaded and unloaded dumpers from the mining site.

Whole machinery of stone crusher comprised of two heavy chain machines and two dumpers brought to police post Bhagtali for safe custody but drivers of other four dumpers and one JCB fled from the mining site.

DMO informed that after seizing the vehicles including excavators, the mineral raised on the site and dug pits were also measured and accordingly penalty was imposed as per the MM(DR) Act of 1957 and SRO-105 of 2016 and also in the light of NGT and other orders of courts.

It is pertinent to mention here that one lease has already been sanctioned in private land on the bank of Ravi but the stone crusher was excavating mineral one km away from the lease out areas besides dispatching dumpers towards Punjab side without e-challans.

Meanwhile, a notice has also been served upon the owner of stone crusher to show cause for brining massive mineral as well as environmental degradation in the Ravi River where replenishment of mineral is not possible during rainy season.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Dr. Rakesh Minhas has already instructed the mining department for taking stringent measures to curb the menace of illegal mining and illegal digging any where in the River beds or other areas of government as well as private land.