State Cricket Academy to organize mega cricketing event

* State’s 324 teams to participate in tourney

Posted on 23/06/2017

Excelsior Sports Correspondent
SRINAGAR, June 22: The State Cricket Academy is all set to organize a mega cricketing event from next month, in which 160 teams from the Kashmir province and 164 teams from the Jammu province will be participating to fight it out for the title.
The event would be held in two phases for which the registration process has already started two months ago.
“It will be first major cricket event to be held in Jammu and Kashmir on this scale this season. The top cricketers from all over State would be taking part in the event,” Director State Cricket Academy Mubashir Hassan said.
The second edition will also witness teams from Ladakh, the players for which were selected during recently Ladakh Students Tournament held in Srinagar.
“It is our ambitious project of unearthing the hidden talent in our State. The matches would be held in all the major district venues across the State,” the Director SCA said.
He said that to make the event more attractive, bumper cash prizes of Rs 25 lakh will be awarded to the top performers which will eventually help in giving a boost to the sports activities in the State.
He said the event will also provide an opportunity to find the young talent which can be groomed so that they can feature in national events to mark their name for themselves and for the State.

