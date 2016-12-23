Beigh distributes prizes as 13th J&K State Wushu C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Member Parliament, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh distributed prizes among the winners on Day-2, the concluding day of the 13th J&K State Wushu Championship at Indoor Hall MA Stadium, here today.

Sub-Junior and Junior players in male and female categories vied for the top honours and fought for the yellow petal.

While presenting medals to the winners, Beigh lauded the efforts of Wushu Association of Jammu and Kashmir for promoting this sport in all regions of the State.

He also congratulated the medal winners of the Wushu namely Bhanu Partap Singh (Silver medalist in the World Cup) , Rajinder Singh (Silver medalist in the Asian Championship) and Kuldeep Handoo, Chief Coach of India.

Mr Beigh also assured that J&K Government will provide all assistance to the Wushu Sports and will encourage the Medalists to do better in future.

He advised the womenfolk to join the Martial Art to keep physically and mentally fit and be ready for self-defence.

Earlier, Deepak Handa, Vice President of the Association presented the welcome address, while the vote of thanks was presented by Vijay Saraf, President, Wushu Association of J&K.

He apprised the Minister of the achievements of Wushu in this year and thanked the chief guest for giving his valuable time and also thanked Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Wahid –Ur-Rehman Parra, Chief Sports Officer Abdul Qayoom for their support.

The other dignitaries present during the function were OSD to Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Mushtaq Ahmed, Manager Indoor Stadium, Satish, Riyaz Ahmed. Ajay Paul Gill, Daljeet Singh, Faisal Ali, Mohd Maqsood, Ajaz Hassan, Nissar, Aijaz, Arun Singh, Lalit Singh, Ruchi, Arshi, Sheetal and Kalyani (SAI Coach).

Sub Junior Open Category: Munazah Srinagar, Falak Budgam, Arushi Jammu and Nafiza Rajouri emerged as winners, while in Under -12 Years Boys (32Kg), Vinod Pal Samba, Om Baloria Jammu, Abhinav, Udhampur and Aryan Samba emerged as the winners.

In U-12 Years (56kg), Ilyas Mir Budgam, Tanav Udhampur, Amaan Srinagar and Hamza Srinagar were the winners and in Under 12 Years, the winners included, Tehneet Baramulla, Syed Iram Baramulla, Abaru Basbir Bandipora and Suhani Mahajan of Udhampur.

Under 5 Years Girls (15kg), Daliya Srinagar, Nishikha Charak Samba, Parineeti Jammu and Preeti of Udhampur claimed the first three spots and in Under 5 Years Girls (20kg), the winners were Daimah Srinagar, Ayat Mohidin Budgam, Nadiya Anantnag and Supriya Jammu.

