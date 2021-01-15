Youth Sports Climbing Training Camp concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 15: Five days Youth Sport Climbing Training Camp, organized by Mountaineering Association of J&K under the aegis of Indian Mountaineering Foundation North Zone Committee, concluded at Tenzing Norgay Sport Climbing Wall in Sprawling Buds ICSE School Bantalab, here today.

The motive of the camp was to popularize the game among the masses and to identify the talent at the grass root level. The camp was inaugurated by former MLA Ashwani Sharma and sponsored by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Prof Lalit Magotra, president of Dogri Sanstha Jammu and advisor of Tawi Trekkers J&K was the chief guest at the valedictory function who witnessed the demonstration of lead and speed climbing by international climbers Shivani Charak and Arun Deep Singh.

The chief guest and guest of honour were presented mementoes by general secretary of the Mountaineering Association, Shawetica Khajuria.

About 29 local persons including nine girls in the age group of 15 to 29 years participated. The camp was organized under the overall supervision of Shawetica Khajuria.

Abhimanyu Sherpa, a pioneer sport climber of J&K headed the technical team which included international climbers Shivani Charak and Arun Deep Singh. Sonam Sidharth, Sakshi Magotra, Vishali Sharma and Ajay Deep Singh were part of panel of judges, route setters and belayers.

Prominent among others present included Rahul Sharma, chairman of Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Ram Khajuria, senior vice president, Sumit Khajuria, vice president of the Association, Arti Sharma, Principal of Apple Kids Bantalab, Narinder Singh, a senior mountaineer, Mrigank Kaushal and Seema Sharma, Directors of the host school.