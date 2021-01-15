26th Men Free Style, 12th Women J&K UT Wresting C’ship inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 15: Two days 26th Men Free Style, Greeco Roman Style and 12th Women J&K UT Wrestling Chapionship-2020 were declared open by T Namgyal ADGP Traffic at Gulshan Ground, here today.

About 155 participants are participating for the top honours in 10 different weight categories of Free Style, Greeco Roman in Men and Women group. Earlier, during the day long competition of preliminary rounds of the bouts took place wherein couple of weight groups and wrestlers have reached in semi-final and final stages.

Meanwhile, in 92 kg weight category, Abdul Rashid of Jammu and Nadeem Ahmed of Doda qualified for the final by defeating Abhishek Manhas of Jammu and Sahil Sharma of Reasi respectively, whereas Rajesh Kumar and Hamam Hussain both of JKP have reached finals by defeating Bag Hussain of Kathua and Zulfikar of Jammu respectively.

In Free style 70 kg weight, Arif Khan of JKP, Muddasir Zahir of Doda, Dilwaj Khan of Kathua and Muneer Hussain of Jammu qualified for semin-finals, whereas Sunny Sharma of JKP, Iqbal Mohd of Jammu, Sachin Sharma of Jammu and Deepak Kumar of Jammu have also reached in semi-finals round in 65 kg weight.

The bouts were officiated by the technical panel including Om Parkash, Jai Bharat, Krishan Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Sahil Sharma, Shan Ul Bashir, Prem Singh and Ajay Bharti.

The chief guest was received by Dushyant Sharma-SSP while president and vice president of J&K Olympic Association also graced the event. Rajan Sharma (Boxing Association), Sharat Chander Singh (Athletics Association), Vijay Pahalwan, Raj Kumar, Sohal Lal, Dheeraj Sharma and Raju Sharma were also present during the event.