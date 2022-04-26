YCET conducts campus placement drive

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology (YCET), Jammu conducted a campus placement drive as part of its professional and social responsibility.

A placement drive for Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOSL) was conducted at YCET. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited is an Indian financial services company offering a range of financial products and services.

A total of 45 students were shortlisted in the event. At the end of the gruelling selection process, which included aptitude tests, personal interviews, etc, 2 students, namely Aniket Sharma and Amit Kumar were selected. These students will join their technological team with an annual package of Rs 3 lakh.

The program was conducted by the Placement Cell of YCET Jammu.

Ridhima Chandhok from MOSL was also present on the occasion.

The placement drive was coordinated by Dinesh Gupta, Head, Training and Placement Cell of YCET.