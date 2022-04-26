GDC Kathua releases 14th edition of newsletter RAVI

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 26: Government Degree College, Kathua released its 14th edition of newsletter RAVI today.

On this occasion, Dr MS Pathania Principal, Government Degree College for Women Kathua was the chief guest and Prof Raj Kiran Sharma was the guest of honour.

The newsletter was compiled by Editorial Board of College News Letter Committee headed by Prof Rakesh Singh with active support of committee members Dr Surya Partap Singh, Dr Kailash Sharma, Dr Pankaj Gupta, Dr Sumit Dubey, Prof Anoop Sharma, Dr Verinder Singh and Prof Manmohan Singh.

The newsletter was released by Dr MS Pathania in presence of all the faculty members.

Earlier, Prof Rakesh Singh Chief Editor and Convenor of Newsletter Committee presented the welcome address.