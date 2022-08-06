WR-II lifts POWERGRID Kabaddi title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: Team from WR-II clinched POWERGRID Inter Regional Kabaddi Tournament title by defeating NR-I in the finals held today at University of Jammu’s Indoor Gymnasium Hall by 36-25 points.

Though NR-I gave a tight fight, WR-II showed great temperament and skill to clinch the title. The team of WR-I along with host NR-II remained second runners up in the tournament.

Earlier, in the semifinal matches, NR-I defeated NR-II by 38-14, whereas WR-II trounced WR-I by 38-29. Balender Singh of NR-I was declared as man of the match in first semifinal match and Mahipal Bajiya was announced as man of the match in 2nd semifinal, besides Mahipal Bajiya of WR-II was also declared as man of the match in final as well as man of the tournament for his outstanding performance.

After the matches, the closing ceremony was held in which prizes and trophies were distributed among the players, match officials and medical team. The closing ceremony was chaired by Kailash Rathore, Executive Director POWERGRID, Northern Region-II. Vibhay Kumar, CGM (AM), POWERGRID, K.R.Suri Ex-CGM (AM), POWERGRID, Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu and senior officials of POWERGRID, University of Jammu and J&K Sports Council were present on this occasion.

Kailash Rathore and distinguished guests distributed the prizes among the winners. In his brief address Kailash Rathore congratulated the winners and encouraged other players to perform better in future to attain success.

He complimented the players for displaying professional expertise and sportsmanship during the tournament and praised the efforts of POWERGRID in arranging various sports events to keep its employees mentally and physically fit.