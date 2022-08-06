District Judo C’ship organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: Daylong Senior Jammu District Judo Championship was organised at Judo Hall Indoor Complex MA Stadium, here today.

The championship was organized by Jammu District Judo Association under the aegis of Judo Association Jammu & Kashmir and J&K Sports Council. Ashok Singh Divisional Sports Officer was the chief guest and Barinder Sharma, former In-charge SAI Training Centre Jammu was the guest of honour.

Bouts were officiated by Suraj Bhan Singh chief Judo coach and Ritika Slathia senior Judo coach of J&K Sports Council. Manish Chatwal Judo Instructor was the organizing secretary.

Prominent persons including Vikas Gupta, senior vice president, Suraj Sharma general secretary of the Judo Association, Dalbir Singh and Jagvir Singh were present during the event.

In 60 kg boys, Virbadhra Singh, Rahul Rajak and Bilal Ahmed won top three medals respectively, while Anmol Lotra also shared bronze, in 66 kg, Akshay Sharma and Aditya Kumar secured gold and silver medal, in 73 kg, top three medals were clinched by Sushank Baru, Aryan Gupta and Sachin Yadav, while Sayam Khajuria also won bronze, 81 kg, Rajat Singh Chib, Diwakar Singh and Shobit Sharma won top three medals respectively, in 90 kg, first three medals were secured by Danish Sharma, Shubam Kerni and Yogesh Sareen respectively, in 100 kg, top two medals were won by Ujjwal Khajuria and Lakhan Baru respectively and in plus 100 kg, top two medals were won by Aman Singh and Summerjeet Singh respectively.

In 48 kg girls, top three medals were clinched by Khushi Thakur, Vidanshi Bardwaj and Lisha Gupta respectively, while in 52 kg, Avika Gandotra won gold, in 57 kg, first three medals were secured by Nandni Sharma, Sakshi and Sunakshi Devi respectively, in 63 kg, top two medals were won by Rubi Yadav and Tanisha Slathia respectively, in 70 kg, Shweta Thakur and Arohi Sharma secured gold and silver and in 78 kg, Suhani Kiran clinched gold medal.