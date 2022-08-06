Model Academy excels in Business Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: Students of Model Academy School participated in an Inter -School Business Festival ‘Negotium Agon’, at Wyngberg Allen School, Mussoorie recently and bagged ‘Outstanding Performance Award.’

Five students of the school, Khyul Nissa, Arushi Pandita, Aakriti Jamwal, Tanisha Bandral and Amardeep Singh along with faculty member Mukul Arora took part in the business quiz, logo making competition, trade fair and auction round.

Around 40 prestigious Schools from all over India participated in the competition. The guest of honour for the occasion was Kartik Taneja, Global Head of Genpact Digital Ads and former Director of Google Channel, Sales. In his address, Taneja said that students should keep three principles in mind for being successful, work hard, be focussed, and be determined and think out of the box.

While interacting with the students and teachers of the host School, the students learnt that it is important to be confident, gain experience, showcase skills, analyse and uncover personal aptitude for achieving greater things in life.

The management and staff congratulated and appreciated the efforts of the whole team.