Water Sports festival ‘Jashn-e-Dal’ concludes

Advisor Bhatnagar distributes prizes among winners

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: Three-day long Water Sports Festival ‘Jashn-e-Dal – 2020’ organised by J&K Police concluded at world famous Dal Lake, here today.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar was the chief guest who distributed nearly 70 medals among the winners of different competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatnagar said that the effort of J&K Police for organising such big events is appreciable. He said that besides doing multiple tasks whether it is maintenance of security, law and order, traffic controls, or fight against drugs, J&K Police is providing multiple platforms to the youth to show and hone their skills in different sports activities.

The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh welcomed the chief guest, Advisor to LG, KK Sharma, senior Police and Civil officers for gracing the closing ceremony of Jashn-e-Dal.

Singh said that Water Sports players in J&K are making good use of its large water bodies. He said that national camp for water sports is being held in Kashmir soon which will boost the morale of sports lovers of this game.

Showkat Ali got first position, Aijaz Ahmad Dar stood second and Irfan Ahmad Bhat got third position in 50 meters free style open swimming for senior men whereas Saif Ilahi got first position, Mohd Abass got second position and Showkat Hussain bagged 3rd position in 50 meters free style swimming for Junior boys.

Suhail Ahmad clinched 1st position while Ahsaan Ali secured 2nd position and Saleem Raja bagged 3rd position in 100 meters free style open swimming for senior men whereas Adil Hussain got 1st position in 100 metre free style swimming for junior men while Amir Ali stood second and Willayat Hussain got 3rd position.

Waseem Raja, Aijaz Ahmad Dar, Saleem Raja, Mehraj-ud-din Bujal shared 1st position in 4×50 meters relay open swimming for senior men, while Irfan Ahmad Bhat, Suhail Ahmad Dar, Moisar Ahmad Bhat, Maqsood Ahmad Bhat shared 2nd position and Showkat Ahmad Khan, Mohd Yaseen Khan, Khalid Ahmad Khan and Zulfkar Ali shared 3rd position.

Shabir Hussain Kand, Aqib Hussain Kand, Ashiq Hussain Kand, Mohd Abass Kand shared 1st position in 4 x 50 mtr relay open swimming for junior boys while Abid Hussain, Shahnawaz Hussain Bhat, Ahsan Ali, Amir Hussain shared 2nd position and Ansar Hussain, Adil Hussain, Dawood Hussain, Maqsood Hussain shared 3rd position.

Suhail Ahmad Dar stood first in swimming long distance senior men, while Waseem Raja clinched 2nd place and Aijaz Ahmad Dar, Ahsaan Ali and Showkat Hussain bagged 3rd, 4th and 5th places respectively.

Adil Hussain Tinda secured 1st position in swimming long distance junior boys while Shahnawaz Hussain Bhat, Abid Hussain, Sajad Hussain and Azan Gulzar secured 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively. Maqsood Hussain got first position in 200 meters K-1 for junior boys whereas Mohd Abass and Mohsin Ali clinched 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Sahil Abass stood 1st in 200 mtr K-1 sub-junior boys, Uzair Hussain secured 2nd place and Mussaib Manzoor clinched 3rd place whereas Willayat Hussain got first position in 200 meters K-1 for senior men, while Maqsood Hussain clinched 2nd position and Wahid Hussain bagged 3rd position in the event.

Amir Hussain got 1st position in 500 meters K-1 for junior boys and Abid Hussain bagged 2nd position and Mohd Abass 3rd position in the same event whereas Saqib Zehra got first position, Bisma Munawar clinched second and Muskan Sajad third position in 500 meters K-1 open for women sub-junior girls.

Maqsood Hussain Sofi secured 1st position while Mehraj-ud-din Bujaj clinched second and Willayat Hussain third position in 500 mtrs K-1 for senior men whereas Maqsood Hussain, Dawood Hussain shared first position while Mohsin Ali, Amir Hussain clinched 2nd position and Mohd Abass and Fida Hussain shared 3rd position in 200 meters K-2 junior boys.

Willayat Hussain and Wasim Hussain shared 1st position while Ansar Ali and Maqsood Hussain shared 2nd position and Altaf Hussain and Ishfaq Hussain shared 3rd position in 200 mtrs K-2 for senior men whereas, Maqsood Hussain, Ansar Ali Matoo shared 1st position while Fida Hussain and Mohd Abass shared 2nd position and Tabish Mehdi and Mohsin Ali shared 3rd position in 500 mtrs K-2 for junior boys.

Willayat Hussain Malik and Waseem Hussain shared 1st place while Dawood Hussain Tindaa and Maqsood Hussain Sofi shaed 2nd place and Waseem Raja Bhat and Showkat Ahmad Sheikh shared 3rd place in 500 mtrs K-2 for senior men whereas, Moisar Ahmad Bhat got 1st position while Adil Hussain Tinda bagged 2nd position and Waseem Raja secured 3rd position in 200 mtrs C-1 for senior men.

Ansar Hussain got 1st position, Shahnawaz Hussain Bhat bagged 2nd position and Owais Ali clinched 3rd position in 500 mtrs C-1 for junior boys whereas Moisar A Bhat got first position while Waseem Raja Bhat second position and Ansar Hussain secured third position in 500 mtrs C-1 for senior men.

Adil Hussain and Ansar Hussain shared 1st position, Basit Abass and Shahnawaz Hussain Bhat shared 2nd position and Owais Ali and Zahid Hussain shared 3rd position in 200 mtrs C-2 for junior boys whereas, Moisar Ahmad Bhat and Irfan Ahmad Bhat shared first position, Showkat Ali and Asif Ali shared second position and Aadil Hussain Tinda and Asif Ali shared third position in 200 mtrs C-2 for senior men.

Adil Hussain Tinda and Ansar Hussain shared 1st position Zahid Ali Bhat and Owais Ali Matoo clinched 2nd position and Shahnawaz Hussain Bhat and Basit Abas shared 3rd position in 500 mtrs C-2 for junior boys whereas Asif Ali and Adil Hussain shared 1st position, Khalid Ahmad Khan and Mohd Yasir Khan shared 2nd position and Shahnawaz Hussain and Murtaza Ali shared 3rd position in 500 mtrs C-2 for senior men.

Muzafar Ahmad Bhat got first position, while Ghulam Jeelani Paktoo secured 2nd and Hilal Ahmad Bakharoo clinched 3rd position in Shikara Boat Race whereas Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh got first position in Water Ski men.

Waseem Raja and Yasir Ahmad Bhat shared 1st position, Mohd Yasin Khan and Khalid Ahmad Khan shared 2nd position and Maqsood Ahmad Bhat and Moisar Ahmad Bhat shared 3rd position in Demboat 500 mtrs for senior men whereas, Nisha Bashir and Ishrat Hamid shared 1st position, Khushboo Zehra and Nadia Abass shared 2nd position and Muskan Barkat and Saima Zainab shared 3rd position in Demboat 500 mtrs for Women.