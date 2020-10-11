Soccer Academy emerges winner in Football exhibition match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Sports Root Soccer Academy emerged winner in a Football exhibition match by defeating Red Devils by a solitary goal, organised by National and International Footballer Forum (NIFF) at Bantalab, here today.

Sharad was named best player of the game for his goal while Saksham Kaul was adjudged as upcoming player. Chairperson of the RP Public School, Bantalab, Swaran Manhas was chief guest. He encouraged the players with the prizes whereas Vikram Mahajan of Swastik Catters, Ramesh Chander (Advisor NIFF), Sat Pal Singh (chairman NIFF Technical Committee) were the guests of honour.

The aim to conduct exhibition match was to provide a platform to young and budding football players as since COVID-19 pandemic engulfed the country, the J&K didn’t witnessed a single match of football.

The match was organised by the NIFF members including Gurmeet Singh, Rakesh Khanna and Vishal Bandral.