Veteran Blues drubs Veteran Greens by 5 wkts

DG Sports interacts with players

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BHADERWAH, June 25: Veteran Blues defeated Veteran Greens by 5 wickets in an exhibition cricket match organised by Bhaderwah Cricket Academy with an objective to involve more and more people towards sports and eradicate drug menace from the society.

Director General of Sports, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion, who interacted with the veterans as also the budding cricketers and encouraged them to be part of sports and other allied activities for good health.

He said sports and games serve for delight, for ornament and for agility.

Batting first, Green XI scored a fighting total of 132 runs in the allotted 15 overs, while in reply Veteran Blues chased the target in 14 overs by losing 5 wickets to win the match by 5 wickets. Mansoor Mughal, who scored valuable 40 runs and Irshad Tak, who took 2 important wickets were adjudged as the joint winners of the man of the match award.